Deepika Padukone donates 15 lakhs for acid attack survivor's kidney transplant

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has come forward to help Bala Prajapati, an acid-attack survivor, by donating Rs 15 lakh. Bala was her co-star in the 2020 film 'Chhapaak'. Deepika donated the money as Bala needed to undergo a kidney transplant, which was estimated to cost Rs 16 lakh in total. The 'Padmaavat' actor in a jiffy donated 90 per cent of the amount. She donated the sum to Chhanv Foundation, which started the online crowdsourcing drive to collect the donations.

Ashish Kumar from Chhanv Foundation said that after learning about Bala's condition, the actor came forward and donated 15 lakhs in 2 different transactions.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘’83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and she would be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev.

Deepika, who announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in April, has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

For Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be shooting a song in Spain. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh and Deepika will not only shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain but will also shoot a massively mounted song there. "Pathan" also stars John Abraham. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Fighter' will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world. "Fighter" is slated for release in 2022.

(With ANI inputs)