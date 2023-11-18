David Beckham expresses gratitude to SRK, Sonam Kapoor, 'Special way to end my first visit to India'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM David Beckham with SRK and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

David Beckham was in Mumbai for the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. He was on a three-day visit to India as part of his tour as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador. After being hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, he went on to meet Shah Rukh Khan at his residence, Mannat, before wrapping his India trip.

The iconic footballer took to social media to express his gratitude to both Bollywood stars. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home…

He also added @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon." Responding to David's post, Sonam wrote in the comments section, “You’re extremely gracious and a thorough gentleman.” Anand also wrote back to David, “@davidbeckham you & your team are the most respectful & thoughtful guests … you treated everyone with kindness and brought a charming sense of curiosity to all the conversations you had. You constantly showed us your patient, long term outlook on engaging with a part of the world that has always been an observer of your journey and is ecstatic to now be a part of it. And I surely look forward to meeting again soon.”

Anand had earlier watched the match with David in the stadium before the footballer joined them at their house.At the party, David Beckham met several Bollywood stars who were on the guest list. This included Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput among others.

