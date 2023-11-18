Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's film enters 200 crore club

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3

Salman Khan's latest offering Tiger 3 released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali, November 12. The film is shattering every major box office record each day. In just five days of its theatrical release, the film has now entered Rs 200 crore club. Despite a series of festivals and World Cup match, the action film has managed to perform well.

Tiger 3 earned 13.00 Cr India net on its sixth day for all languages. The film had an overall 16.48% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. On Monday, (Amavasya) the film collected Rs 59.25 cr, on Tuesday (New Year) the film earned Rs 44.75 cr, on Wednesday (Bhau Beej), the film churned Rs 21.25 cr and on Thursday Tiger 3 collected Rs 18.50 cr.

Tiger 3 has had a fantastic hold as it put up similar collections to the Bhau Beej holiday and that too on a working Thursday. Its dubbed versions, Tamil and Telugu, have also performed well and have earned Rs 5.25 crore in five days.

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan in the lead as Avinash Rathore alongside Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film. Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action thriller is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe.

