'Everyone is saying you..': Katrina Kaif REVEALS father-in-law's reaction to her Tiger 3 action scenes

Katrina Kaif, who reprised her role as Zoya in Tiger 3, is currently in the news for her high-octane action sequences in the film. Soon after the trailer of Tiger 3 was unveiled, one of her action scenes in the towel made headlines among her fans. Now, the actress has revealed the reactions of her father-in-law Sham Kaushal to her action in the film. Sham is a senior action director and is a popular name in Bollywood. In an interview with India Today, Katrina talked about the love and support she received from her family and how much they praised her performance in Tiger 3.

''The love and support I have got from my family is just so special. Sham ji, my father-in-law, is a very senior action director, so he was the happiest to hear praises for Zoya’s action scenes. He said, 'You have made me very proud. Everyone is saying you do action so well'. So that was really special for me,'' she said.

She also spoke about husband Vicky Kaushal's reaction after watching Tiger 3. “Vicky Kaushal also loved the film and he said that Zoya’s character was well presented in the film. It didn’t matter if it was a particular actor, but the way the character had a graph that stayed constant throughout the film, was very interesting... Also, the love and support that came for Tiger 3 made this Diwali much more special,'' he added.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan in the lead as Avinash Rathore alongside Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi plays antagonist in the film. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The action thriller is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe.

