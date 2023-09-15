Cricketer Rashid Khan bumps into Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in NYC, says 'Bollywood’s biggest...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHID KHAN Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt with Rashid Khan

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most popular couples, are currently enjoying a vacation in New York City, accompanied by their daughter Raha. In recent days, a multitude of photos featuring the couple have surfaced on social media. Some of these photos features them taking selfies with their fans, while others capture a light-hearted moment when Ranbir Kapoor photobombed Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline during the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. Now, an another viral photo is making rounds on the internet, wherein Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan posing alongside Ranbir-Alia.

Taking to Instagram, Rashid shared the picture with the couple which he captioned, "With Bollywood’s biggest. It was lovely to meet you." The photo captured a warm and friendly moment, with Rashid Khan positioned in the center, and all three of them wearing smiles for the cameras. Alia Bhatt looked casual best in black t-shirt paired with pants, while Ranbir Kapoor exuded charm in his outfit, complete with a stylish cap. This encounter between the cricket star and the Bollywood power couple generated quite a buzz on social media.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Recently, Ranbir and Alia's starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' completed one year since it was released. On the ocassion, Alia took to Instagram and shared some adorable moments from the shooting of the film. She captioned the post, "A piece of our hearts..Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year. Love & Light always." For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and she announced her pregnancy in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia got a roaring success for her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. The actress will be next seen in the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film ‘Animal’ alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: You can't miss watching Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's romance in THIS scene

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi reuniting for Munna Bhai 3? Here's the proof

Latest Entertainment News