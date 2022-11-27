Crash Landing On You fame Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin blessed with baby boy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@YEJINHAND Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin welcomed their baby boy

The famous Korean celebrity couple and Crash Landing On You fame Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are blessed with a baby boy today. In a statement shared by Son Ye Jin’s agency MSteam Entertainment, they shared that both Son Ye Jin and the baby were in good health. Earlier the couple already revealed the gender of their bundle of joy and that the couple is expecting birth in December, but Son Ye Jin gave birth a little earlier than expected.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June. Along with the picture of a meadow, she dropped a long note, stating, "How are you all doing? I'm doing well. Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us. I'm still stunned, but I'm living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement."

"I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet, the actor added. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life," 'Thirty-Nine' star added.

The popular K-drama couple tied the knot this year in March. The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February, this year. The actors first worked together in the 2018 movie 'The Negotiation' followed by the 2019 romance drama 'Crash Landing on You', which gained huge popularity in Korea and in several countries.

