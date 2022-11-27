Did Kiara Advani hint at wedding bells with rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra? Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHILLHOUSEP Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at a photo shoot

The gorgeous diva of Bollywood, Kiara Advani teased her fans by dropping a brief clip on her Instagram handle. The clip sparked speculations among fans of her hinting at wedding bells with her rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. In the video clip, Kiara is seen smiling, blushing, posing, and looking at someone behind the camera. She is seen standing between white curtains as the wind blew her hair. The actor kept the look subtle wearing an off-white outfit.

Kiara captioned the post, "Can’t keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon... stay tuned... 2nd December." Reacting to the clip, a fan asked, "Pre-wedding shoot is it?" "She’s getting married or what?" read a comment. "I guess it's a wedding announcement," said another person. A few fans also commented about her rumored boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. A person said, "@kiaraaliaadvani am expecting a wedding with handsome @sidmalhotra." “Apka aur Sid ka shaadi ... Yeh toh already puri desh ko pata chalgaya hai koiee dusra secret batana (Your and Siddharth's wedding...everyone knows about this, tell another secret),” read one comment.

Recently, both Kiara and Sidharth made headlines when they appeared on different episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7. The actors indirectly accepted they were dating. In an interview with India Today, Sidharth said that if he got married, it would be very difficult to keep it a secret. As per several unconfirmed reports, Sidharth and Kiara are set to tie the knot next year.

Sidharth and Kiara were seen in the movie 'Shershaah', they first met each other at the warm-up party of the 2018 film 'Lust Stories'. Kiara will be seen next in 'Govinda Naam Mera', helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, is touted to be a quirky murder mystery. It is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. She will also be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

