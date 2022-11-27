Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet: Major star Adivi Sesh calls it 'insensitive and irresponsible'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAKSHIKAANUGULA Adivi Sesh reacts to Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet has ignited the sentiments of many in the industry and after Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri, Adivi Sesh has shown his discomfort towards the actress's tweet. The actor portrayed the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in the biographical action film 'Major', has reacted to the whole incident by saying that it hurt him to read the tweet posted by Richa Chadha.

Speaking to Republic Media, Adivi said, "Working on Major gave me a perspective on the Armed Forces that I didn’t have before. I’d respected their valour and had seen videos but nothing prepared me for the emotional impact of knowing the true stories of our soldiers, stories I witnessed when I was researching Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life. Any comment that is reductive toward our Armed Forces is both insensitive and irresponsible. I don’t know how she intended it, but it hurts to read. Jai Hind."

Though Richa deleted the tweet later and even posted an apology for the same, the damage was already done. Ever since the tweet got viral the actress has been facing severe backlash. Twitter users have been asking for Richa's boycott from the Hindi film industry.

For the unversed, it started when Richa reshared Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement on her Twitter timeline and wrote, "Galwan says hi." The actress received severe backlash and was brutally trolled on social media for her choice of words.

In the statement, Dwivedi had said, "We r fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We r waiting the orders from the govt. We will complete the operation quickly. Before that if Pakistan is violating ceasefire, the answer will be different, even they can not imagine." - Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command IA"

As the trolling and online abuse continued on social media, the actress decided to go private on Twitter. However, she once again made it public to share her apology statement.

