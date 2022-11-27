Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet row: Complaint filed against actress; Raveena Tandon & Swara Bhasker react

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha & Swara Bhasker

Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet Row: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he has received a complaint against the actress for her tweet in which she referred to the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, and he has forwarded the same to the police for legal opinion. He also criticised the actor saying her tweet showed her "tukde-tukde" mentality.

The actor had tweeted "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Chadha's tweet caused a severe backlash on Twitter, with netizens including celebrities, criticising her for mocking the sacrifice of the Indian Armed forces.

In a video statement on Saturday, Mishra said the actor should learn to differentiate between the Army and cinema. "There is a difference between reel and real life," the minister said, daring Chadha to lead the life of a soldier, who lives in extreme weather conditions to protect the country.

"Your comment has hurt the patriots. This comment shows her 'tukde-tukde' mentality. I have received a complaint against her and have sent it to the police for legal opinion," Mishra said. For the unversed, "Tukde-Tukde" is a term often used by right-wing parties to attack the opposition, particularly Left and Left-backed outfits as well as those who support them.

Raveena Tandon reacts to Richa's Galwan comment

Taking to Twitter, a journalist shared a screenshot of Richa Chadha's tweet and wrote, "For last four decades, ISI money has flown into Bollywood. Sometimes overtly through the underworld, sometimes covertly through its assets. Nothing else explains the existence of such blood traitors… Richa Chadha. Responding to him, Raveena replied, "Please do not club together all or generalise. This generates hate towards the Hindi film industry. All along there have been and are strong patriots in the industry who get thrown under the bus by a few and all good work done, is then met with spite and venom."

Swara Bhasker's tweet

Swara Bhasker extended her support to Richa and tweeted, "@RichaChadha strength and love to you! (blue heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities criticised Richa after she said in a now-deleted tweet, "Galwan says hi". Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Kay Kay Menon among others tweeted criticising Richa.

Following the backlash, Chadha had issued an apology on social media, saying she didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of the Indian Army.

India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 29 months. The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

