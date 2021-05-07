COVID19: Kartik Aaryan shares pic from Golden Temple; 'These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares pic from Golden Temple; 'These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity'

With the second wave of COVID-19 rapidly spreading its wings across the country, social media has risen to help each other in the tough times. Even though the vaccination drive is in full swing, the pandemic continues to affect a huge population. It has left people helpless and in search of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and injections among other basic medical facilities. Overwhelmed by the people helping each other and the heartwarming actions of humanity around, Kartik Aaryan on Friday took to social media handle to share that the tough times have reinstated his faith in humanity.

The actor posted a throwback picture of himself, bowing his head at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Captioning the post, he wrote, "These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow."

Well, Kartik has been actively spreading awareness about Covid-19. He makes sure to remind his fans to mask up to keep Covid-19 away.

Recently, he stepped up in support of expecting mothers. The avid social media user took to his Instagram and urged all the expecting mothers to seek help from NCW as and when needed. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor took to his Gram Stories and wrote, "Any expectant mother from across the country who is facing difficulty in accessing medical aid can write to @ncwindia at helpatncw@gmail.com or WhatsApp them at 9354954224 for assistance. Reach out, NCW is there to help you." He used hashtag #HappyToHelp for the post.

On the professional front, Kartik is busy with his upcoming horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year.

The actor also has Ram Madhvani's thriller "Dhamaka" coming up. The film is scheduled for an OTT release soon.

