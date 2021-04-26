Kartik Aaryan shows how not to behave in public amid Covid-19, reminds everyone 'mask hai zaroori'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan shows how not to behave in public amid Covid-19

COVID-19 crisis in India is at its worst in the country right now. Despite partial lockdowns by different governments, the cases are increasing at a rapid rate. A lot of health guidelines have been laid down by health experts including strengthening of immunity, tackling oxygen related problems and how to treat mild to moderate symptoms at home. In such a situation it is of grave importance to stay indoors and follow coronavirus safety protocols strictly. However, many fail to do it. Now, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's new post on Monday reiterates the importance of wearing a mask, saying that the practice must be compulsory.

Kartik posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen wearing a turtleneck paired with a colourful jacket. In the image, he pulls up his turtleneck all the way up to his nose and pulls it down with his finger. "Don't try this in public #MaskHaiZaroori," he wrote as caption.

Earlier this month, Kartik was surrounded by controversy when Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that he would no longer star in their upcoming production "Dostana 2", adding that the production house would never collaborate with the actor again.

In a recent Instagram post, the avid social media user updated urged everyone to wear a mask properly. Sharing the picture Kartik just posted a masked emoji without any text. In the black and white picture on Instagram, Kartik wears a mask wearing that covers the entire lower half of his face. The close-up picture seems to have been clicked in the winter, as the actor wears a jacket and a hood beneath. He looks intensely into the camera as his long hair flows in all directions.

Meanwhile, Kartik's date diary is packed. He is busy with his upcoming horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film "Dhamaka" which would be released on OTT

(With IANS Inputs)