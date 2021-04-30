Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan comes out in support of expecting mothers, says 'happy to help'

The precarious second wave of COVID-19 in India has left people helpless. The country is witnessing a tough time these days as the on going pandemic has taken a massive toll on a normal life. As the cases continue to surge in India, many Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in need. On Friday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is making the headlines as he stepped up in support of expecting mothers. The avid social media user took to his Instagram and urged all the expecting mothers to seek help from NCW as and when needed.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor took to his Gram Stories and wrote, "Any expectant mother from across the country who is facing difficulty in accessing medical aid can write to @ncwindia at helpatncw@gmail.com or WhatsApp them at 9354954224 for assistance. Reach out, NCW is there to help you." He used hashtag #HappyToHelp for the post.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s post here:

Earlier in the day, John Abraham stepped up to help people and said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to NGOs helping people. The 'Mumbai Saga' actor took to Instagram and posted a statement in which he expressed concern about the current situation in the country.

"As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs." wrote Abraham.

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded as many as 3,86,452 new Covid-19 cases and 3498 deaths in last 24 hours. With this India's Covid-19 caseload now stands at 18,762,976. As many as 2,97,540 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.