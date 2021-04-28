COVID 19: Sonu Sood apologises in case he misses to extend help, shares video of endless phone notifications

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

It's been over a year since Sonu Sood stepped forward to help those grappling with COVID 19. From helping migrants to reach their homes to providing medications to those in need, Sood has been a "messiah' for many during the coronavirus pandemic. Ever since he began this philanthropic work, the actor has been flooded with requests from across the country. While some need his help in arranging medications, others need his assistance in going back home. As a result, the actor's phone has been abuzz with such notifications from his fans and followers.On Wednesday, he posted a video of his phone with endless notification.

Sharing the video, he apologised if help is delayed due to a surge in requests. "We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out. Then pardon me..Apologies," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood tested Covid positive. He took to social media to share the news with fans asking them not to worry. He posted a picture that read: "Hi Everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care. But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all. -- Sonu Sood."

Later last week, he tested negative for the virus.

Apart from this, the actor has also been voicing to make COVID vaccine free and there should be a cap on pricing.

"Every needy should get vaccine for free. Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated. Let's do business some other time," Sonu Sood tweeted recently.

On the work front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.

