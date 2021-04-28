Lisa Haydon flaunts baby belly in new pic, says it has taken 3 pregnancies to figure out how to dress her bump

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LISA HAYDON Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon is turning heads with her latest Instagram posts. Flaunting her growing baby belly, the diva is setting some serious fashion goals during maternity. From wearing a body con with confidence to oozing glam in a flowy black dress, Lisa sure knows how to make her pregnancy chich, comfy and trendy. The model actress says that it took three pregnancies for her to get the style game right. Lisa informed that in the past her mantra has been “if nothing fits don’t wear it” and shared what worked for her.

"It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t where anything when I’m pregnant and that is also true. I have subscribed to “if nothing fits don’t wear it” in the past. However, after 4 years of consecutive shape shifting and this most likely to be my last pregnancy I thought to talk about what’s worked for me." she wrote in the caption adding, "This is a dress I wear for most of our evening going out type of occasions. It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy. I’ve mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long term."

In the photo, she is seen carrying her son in her arms. explaining the same, she wrote, "Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and most every shoot done at home becomes a family affair. life doesn’t stop for the gram."

Apart from this, she also posted a photo on a black flowy dress writing, "The tent dress .... I’ve been rocking a few versions of this silhouette lately. It’s my most go to comfy outfit. Fitting on the top and then soooo much space under that I can actually forget how much space I’ve been taking up lately."

Evelyn Sharma and Nargis Fakri were among many celebrities who completed Liza on her choice of dressing.

Recently, Lisa shared how she's nervous about her third baby. She wrote: "Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he's yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks."

Lisa, who got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020.

