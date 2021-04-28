Sugandha Mishra shares first wedding photo with Sanket Bhonsle and it screams match made in heaven

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUGANDHA MISHRA Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony in Jalandhar. While the wedding was scaled down due to the current COVID situation in the country, the couple made sure to make the most of their ceremonies. And now Sugandha has shared the first picture from her wedding with Sanket. In the photo, Sanket and Sugandha can be seen posing with a garland. "Aur isee ke sath ... @drrrsanket "Your Life ,My Rules," Sugandha captioned the photo. The groom too shared the same photo.

Soon after the two posted pictures on Instagram, their friends from the industry took to the comment section to shower the couples with compliments and blessings. Singer Harshdeep Kaur took a cue from Sanket's The Kapil Sharma Sharma Show character and wrote, "Baba ye Teri Mallika. Congratulations guys!!" Whereas, Hiten Tejwani said, "Bahut bahut mubarak ...be blessed guys." Actor Rahul Dev also had a compliment for the duo. He wrote, "Lots of love and happiness to you both ... Stay Blessed ." Gauahar Khan, Neha and Tony Kakkar, Shruti Pathak were among others too congratulate Sugandha and Sanket.

Related: TKSS fame Sugandha Mishra, Dr Sanket Bhosale are now married. See their first pic as man & wife

Meanwhile, Sugandha also shared pictures from her engagement and Mehendi ceremonies. Take a look:

Also read: Sugandha Mishra to marry Sanket Bhonsle in Jalandhar, a sneak peek into her intimate mehndi ceremony

The couple was to tie the knot last year but the pandemic changed their plans. Earlier, speaking about the preparations for the wedding, the actress told TOI in an interview, "I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening in the presence of just 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga."

For more entertainment news click here!