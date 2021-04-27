Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREETISIMOES TKSS fame Sugandha Mishra, Dr Sanket Bhosale are now married. See their first pic as man & wife

Sugandha Mishra, popular known for her comical stint in The Kapil Sharma Show has finally married her boyfriend Dr. Sanket Bhosale. The couple exchanged wedding vows on Monday, April 26 with a few people in attendance. The comedian announced the good news of her engagement earlier this month. The few guests who attended their marriage got their RT-PCR test considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first picture of the adorable couple as man and wife was shared by none other than producer Preeti Simoes who attended all of their functions. Alongside the picture that was shared on Instagram stories, she pasted a sticker reading 'just married.'

The photo shared by Preeti featured the couple sitting on a couch looking their best. Sugandha was seen dressed up in a sequinned pink lehenga and a neckpiece. The groom, on the other, looked dapper wearing a white and yellow attire.

Have a look at Sugandha and Sanket's picture here:

The pictures and videos from Sugandha's mehendi went viral on the internet. In one of the clips shared by Preeti, she was seen dressed up in a dark green coloured lehenga. The couple was seen speaking over a video call, flaunting their henna and dedicating songs to each other.

The couple was to tie the knot last year but the pandemic changed their plans. Speaking about her wedding lehenga, Sugandha in an interview with TOI said, "I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening in the presence of just 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga."

Catch a look at some of the couple's adorable pictures here:

On the work front, Sugandha was a contestant in the fourth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and is popular for her mimicry. Whereas, Sanket has hosted the show, Baba Ki Chowki and been on The Kapil Sharma Show and Gangs of Filmistaan.