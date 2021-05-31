Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURMEET CHOUDHARY COVID-19: Gurmeet Choudhary launches foundation, organises oxygen concentrators from Indonesia

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has put an official stamp on his philanthropy, launching The Gurmeet Choudhary Foundation, which he says will work at "enhancing the health care system" by focussing on a "plethora of diseases that the country faces year after year". He has also arranged for oxygen concentrators from Indonesia with the help of India Club, Jakarta, a non-profit organisation. The actor took to his Instagram and updated his fans. Sharing a few pictures he wrote, "It’s said, “We are just a phone call away”. And that’s exactly what happened when I was in constant touch with people from Jakarta who helped us by donating 50 oxygen concentrators. For me this is special, and with my whole heart I would like to Thank you @indiaclubjakarta for making this possible for helping India in a time like this. Big or Small each hand that reaches out t for help means a lot for all of us. Radiologists, Founder Chairperson @drsunitadube thank you for being there and @eshasharma10 thank you for helping me with the coordination. Thanks for being rock solid with me and my team @medscapeIndia. Last but not the least, I’m happy to announce my @gurmeetchoudharyfoundation for the people always #HappyToHelp. Thank you Anish Upadhyay ji and vikram Gujar ji for always being our guiding force."

"The Gurmeet Choudhary Foundation aims at not only empowering the nation with resources to battle this virus but also cementing and enhancing the healthcare system with (facility to fight) the plethora of diseases that the country faces year after year. I have already started working towards achieving this aim," the actor said.

Talking about the process of bringing oxygen concentrators to India, he added: "I want to thank India Club of Jakarta (Indonesia) who were so prompt in helping me. My idea to get these oxygen concentrators was to reach out to the rural areas which are in the need of it, the most. I want to reach out to all the small cities and two-tier locations which currently are suffering from a lack of resources."

Earlier, the actor launched hospitals in tier-2 cities. He also tied up with 19 young doctors across the country who will be available from 10 am to 8 pm via two numbers on Whatsapp Messenger for any doubts related to the ongoing crisis.

The team of doctors of Covi-Med will consult through two operating Whatsapp numbers. Once the patient sends them a message, they will ask for their details and medical history and a registered practitioner will call them back ASAP. They will advise and treat mild to moderate symptoms of covid patients in home isolation, provide a medical opinion if in need of hospitalization, deal with all mental health-related queries, provide post Covid Care and follow up, in addition to counselling by a psychiatrist every week plus follow up.

Gurmeet had said, "My fans have played an important role too in helping me in this mission against Covid. Once we get a request, we collectively start working towards it. Through networking, we try to help the patient as soon as we can. I truly believe that it's not just me. It's a united effort that goes in helping a person."

-with IANS inputs