Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRANMAHESH89 Pranitha Subhash marries businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru; see photos

South actress Pranitha Subhash who has acted in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films, on Monday surprised her fans as the actress announced that she has got married to businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony. The 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram and informed her fans and followers. As per the lockdown rules in Karnataka, a marriage function cannot host more than 50 members. Hence, the wedding was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendence.

"It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in very intimate ceremony," the couple said in a joint statement.

They also apologised to their loves ones for not informing them about the wedding beforehand.

"We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding date," the couple said.

"Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have like nothing more that for our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things gets better," they added.

Known for films like "Baava", "Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal", "Bheema Theeradalli". The actor will soon make her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2. She also has Bhuj: The Pride of India, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, in her kitty.

