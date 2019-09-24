Coolie No 1 co-stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan soak up the sun on a swingset | Video

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan enjoy on ‘jhoola’ in the sun, VIDEO

Since the remake of the movie Coolie No 1 was announced with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, fans have been excited to see the fresh pair on screen. Varun's Instagram stories pique their interest in his chemistry with Sara even more.

The latest story that does so is a video wherein one can see Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan can be seen soaking up the sun, while enjoying a joyride on a swingset.

Varun captioned the video: "fun in the sun @saraalikhan95 Coolie no1."

The 1995 film featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The shoot of the remake began some time back in Bangkok. The duo is currently shooting for the movie in Mumbai.

Coolie No 1 remake is helmed by David Dhawan, and so was the original. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania, and Rajat Rawail in crucial roles. It is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News