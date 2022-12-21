Chinese singer Jane Zhang infects herself with COVID for this purpose, gets brutally trolled

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JANEZHANG Singer Jane Zhang infected herself with COVID on purpose

Chinese singer Jane Zhang has been facing massive backlash on social media after she revealed the plan about infecting herself with the novel coronavirus. Zhang said that she had visited the homes of virus carriers for this purpose and felt headache, fever and sore throat, the common symptoms of COVID, but did not get infected and recovered in a day. After learning about Zhang's decision to infect herself with COVID, netizens have been trolling her massively. This also resulted in her taking off the controversial post from social media and apologising to the public.

Jane Zhang shares video on infecting herself with COVID

Singer Jane Zhang Liangying said on Weibo that she had visited the homes of 'sheep' – a colloquial term for virus carriers in mainland China – in preparation for an upcoming New Year's Eve concert. Zhang said she wanted to catch the virus so that she would not be at risk of infection when the concert is held at the end of December, as per scmp.com. Zhang has been a public face for over two decades and has built a successful career in music. However, the decision to infect herself with COVID has struck a wrong cord with the netizens and even her fans.

Read: Wolverine star Hugh Jackman struggled with anxiety while filming 'The Son'

Jane Zhang apologises to the public

After she announced her idea to get infected with COVID voluntarily, singer Jane Zhang has been facing backlash from the netizens. Since then, she has not only taken down the video but has also issued an apology. Zhang explained that her symptoms were similar to that of a Covid patient but only lasted one day. Many criticised her for irresponsible behaviour. Following the public outcry, Zhang deleted the controversial posts and issued an apology online.

Read: Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse: True Spidey fans can name all Spider-Men in poster | PHOTO

Meanwhile, the sudden Covid surge in China has brought back fears of the pandemic. The Covid virus, via its sub variant BF.7, is back and is currently causing havoc in China. After China eased restrictions post many protests in the country, it is experiencing a massive surge in Covid cases overwhelming hospitals like never before.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News