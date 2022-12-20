Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse: True Spidey fans can name all Spider-Men in poster | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse poster is out

The first poster of the upcoming animation film Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse has been unveiled by the makers. It is the sequel to the 2018 award-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and will arrive in cinema halls worldwide on June 2. Miles Morales is the leading Spider-Man in the franchise that will also introduce Spider-Men from the multi-universe. It is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and will be followed up with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will release on March 29, 2024.

New Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse poster

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse poster has been launched. Miles Morales is seen in the midst of various Spider-Men from the multiverse. In true Spider-Man fashion, Miles is seen hanging upside down. His new costume is also visible. Many fans of the movie have been counting the Spider-Men in the new poster. If you are a true fan, try naming all the Spider-Men in the poster.

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse movie details

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse trailer

In the first trailer of Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse, there is a burst of psychedelic visuals and the action looks promising. The movie also brings back a favourite shot from the first movie which shows Miles floating in the air and the camera in is inverse. Rest assured, the movie will be full of new and interesting characters and everything action fans will love.

