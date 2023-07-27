BTS’ Jungkook breaks down during live session; video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jungkook gets emotional after listening to ‘Love Letters’ by ARMY.

BTS member Jungkook went live on Weverse for a session with fans. The reason for the live session was to celebrate the success of his recent single Seven and since then he has been breaking records one by one. The singer spent quality time of two hours with his beloved fans.

During the live session, Jungkook broke down after listening to a song called Love Letters, written by a fan in honor of BTS members’ 10th anniversary. Overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and heartfelt emotions conveyed in the song, Jungkook was moved to tears. He even expressed his desire for the song to be released in physical form so he could cherish it forever. His video of emotional breakdown has since then gone viral on the internet.

Jungkook’s connection with fans, affectionately known as ARMY, has always been special.

In a recent interview, he referred to ARMY as his closest friends and allies, even considering them more like family. This strong bong was evident during the live session as fans reciprocated Jungkook’s emotions, feeling deeply touched by his reaction to Love Letters.

Jungkook’s latest track Seven between Jungkook and American singer, and rapper Latto is making waves globally. The song has taken over the number-one spot and has made its debut on both Billboard 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts. Jungkook with his angelic and melodious voice and versatility, aims to be a giant pop star and embrace various genres in his music career.

For the unversed, BTS members are currently focusing on their solo careers with Jin and J-hope serving in the military. Whereas RM, Suga, Jimin, and V are busy with their individual song pieces.

