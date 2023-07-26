BTS Jungkook teases fans with exciting news; shares update on live broadcast

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkook hints at upcoming project

If giving a dose of his latest single Seven wasn’t enough, Jungkook has teased us with some exciting news. Jungkook is busy travelling overseas and even performed for the first time on national television in the United Kingdom on “The One Show”.

Jungkook recently appeared on a Stationhead stream and during the audio live broadcast, netizens couldn’t hide their excitement when Jungkook suddenly explained that he had good news on the way.

While he teased his fans with a “maybe”, it was not surprising that netizens couldn’t hide their excitement that something big was happening soon. Within seconds of mentioning, there might be some good news, fans filled social media with Jungkook’s name making him a trend. He also added a bonus for his fans, that he would be doing a Weverse Live broadcast at 1 AM (KST).

According to a report in Korean media, Jungkook will be performing his latest track Seven on the SBS music show Inkigayo.

When Jungkook made the announcement, fans couldn’t hide their excitement. While it isn’t uncommon for the idol to go live, the fact he wanted to do it so he could chat with more ARMYs and that he told fans in advance was praised.

While the netizens wait for Jungkook to make an announcement with the good news officially, ARMYs can look forward to his Weverse broadcast and the upcoming Inkigayo performance.

Latest Entertainment News