BTS Jungkook’s Seven debuts at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100; first time as a solo Korean artist after Jimin

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jungkook spoke about himself recently.

BTS’ Jungkook is reaching new heights with his solo debut track Seven!

On July 24 local time, Billboard revealed the top 10 of their latest Hot 100 chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. For the Hot 100 chart dated July 29, "Seven" by BTS’s Jungkook debuted at No. 1, making it his first time to do so as a solo artist.

Through this impressive record, Jungkook joins Jimin as the only other Korean artist to earn a solo No.1 following Jimin’s Like Crazy. In addition to Jimin, BTS is the only other Korean artist to top the Billboard 100. Previously, Jungkook hit No.22 on the other chart after featuring on Charlie Puth’s Left and Right and Jungkook’s 7 Fates: Chakho OST track Stay Alive, produced by Suga, also chartered at No.95.

With Seven, Jungkook became the second BTS member to debut at number one on Billboard Hot 100. A few months ago, BTS' Jimin topped the chart with his song Like Crazy. BTS is the only other Korean artist to top the Billboard Hot 100. Jungkook also topped the Billboard Global 200 Top 10 and Billboard Global (excluding US) Top 10 charts.

Celebrating Jungkook's achievement, BTS member Jimin shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday. Sharing Jungkook's poster, he added grinning squinting face, clapping hands sign, party popper and confetti ball emojis. He also added the hashtags – JK and Seven. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared Jimin's post on his Instagram Stories but didn't caption it. He also added a photo of his leg with several mosquito bites. Sharing it he wrote, "Mogiboard hot100 no.1" Mogi in Korean means mosquito.

The official Twitter account of BTS also shared a post on Twitter. Reacting to Billboard Charts' tweet, it wrote, "Billboard #Hot100 No 1. Thank you very much to all the ARMYs around the world who loved Seven (feat. Latto) every day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Seven (feat. Latto) debuted #1 on the HOT 100! We're always grateful for your love and support #BTSARMY #JungKook #JungKook_Seven." At the time of this report, the YouTube video of Seven shared by HYBE has 101 million views and 7.7 million likes.

Latest Entertainment News