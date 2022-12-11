BTS Jin shares buzz cut look ahead of military enlistment, ARMY find him even cuter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JIN Kim Seok Jin's Instagram upload

Well, if you are an ardent Jin fan, then you would be surprised to know that Jin's buzz cute look is out, ahead of his joining and we cannot get over how handsome yet determined he looks. In the now-viral picture, we can see Jin sporting a sharp haircut and a clean look, clad in a simple black t-shirt. Taking to Weverse, the BTS star posted a picture with the message, "Cuter than I thought!". Ever since Jin confirmed his military enlistment date, fans and his loyal ARMY are beyond excited to see one of their favorite singers embark on this thrilling yet promising journey.

See the post here:

Reacting to Jin's new picture, a fan, wrote on Twitter, “How can he look still beautiful.” “That's right still the cutest,” added another one. Someone also said, “No matter what happens, I am PROUD of you, will always think of you and will pray for you constantly! Come back safe. I love you Kim Seokjin.. every day and all of the rest of forever.”

Earlier, BTS' agency BigHit Music released a statement about Jin's military service. The statement read, "Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment."

Last month, Kim Seok Jin confirmed that he will be joining the military on December 13. According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the Astronaut singer will be at the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do where he will receive a five-week training. After his training, he will be deployed to the frontline unit of the army. All in all, he will fulfill his duties for 18 months, and other BTS members--RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will follow him in time. The group will fulfill their mandatory military service before reconvening in 2025.

Also Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan drops new look from Besharam Rang; fans say 'too hot to handle'

Also Read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Wedding Anniversary: Actress shares goofy photos, memes to celebrate

Latest Entertainment News