Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan drops new look from Besharam Rang; fans say 'too hot to handle'

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan has teased his fans by revealing his hot and sizzling look from the song 'Besharam Rang'. Now, just a day before the release of the much-awaited song, The King Khan has shared his first look from the song. Flaunting his chiseled abs, the superstar oozed hotness and swag in the picture. He can be seen dressed in a white shirt. Sharing the still, he captioned it, "Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM"

Yesterday, Shah Rukh shared Deepika Padukone's look from the song and the actress raised the temperature with her steamy look in a yellow bikini and in a golden monokini. Talking about the song, director Siddharth said in a statement, "Shah Rukh Khan has for long been the king of cool on the big screen and he is back being his effortless best in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang. We had SRK looking like a million bucks in the coastal cities of Spain for the song and he has worked his magic on camera."

Ever since SRK shared the look, fans have been going gaga over the charm of the actor, one of the users wrote, "This man!!! he is too hot to handle" with love and fire emojis. Fans are swamping the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

"SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight-pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in Pathaan", Siddharth further added.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback to movies after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. SRK and Deepika are sharing the screen space for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. The movie also features John Abraham in a negative role. A Yash Raj Films production, Pathaan is slated to arrive in theatres on January 25, 2023.

