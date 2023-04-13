BTS Jhope Military Service: Rapper to leave for training on April 18? BigHit Music reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UARMYHOPE BTS Jhope Military Service Update

BTS Jhope Military Service. The members of the most popular boyband BTS are soon leaving for mandatory military service according to their individual schedules. After the eldest member Jin, rapper Jhope is all set to enlist. There are rumors that Jung Hoseok will leave for his military training on April 18. Korean media outlet News1 reported that BTS Jhope will be enlisting on Tuesday at the Gangwon Province training center. Earlier, the rapper had revealed that the date of his enlistment is out but he did not announce it.

While Jhope has already geared up for his military service, BigHit Music reacted to the reports and said they cannot disclose the date. The agency stated, "It is difficult for us to confirm the date and location of J-Hope’s enlistment. We ask for your understanding in this regard."

Recently, Jhope also shared his photos in short hair ahead of his enlistment. He joined two other BTS members- Jungkook and V aka Kin Taehyung- for a get-together where he went LIVE with V and showed his short hair to the fans.

He later shared the photos on his Instagram with a scissor emoji in the caption.

Last month, BTS' management agency BigHit Music confirmed that Jhope will start his mandatory military service soon. In a statement posted on Weverse, the agency said the 29-year-old singer has applied for "the termination of his enlistment postponement". "We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the statement read.

"We ask you for your continued love and support for Jhope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist," the agency added.

Meanwhile, Jin was the first member of the boy band to be enlisted in the military. He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December.

DON'T MISS

BTS V (Kim Taehyung) talking about Jungkook to song Maybe | Best moments from Weverse LIVE

BTS Jungkook's records for his solo project? Kpop singer's photos with Bang Si Hyuk go viral

BTS V dating BLACKPINK Jennie: Fans recollect alleged date photos of Kpop idols

Latest Entertainment News