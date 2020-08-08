Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID-19 negative

Abhishek Bachchan, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 has finally tested negative. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!." Not only this, he even shared a picture of his care board on Instagram and wrote, "I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them."

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

On August 2, his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan also tested negative for coronavirus. Abhishek wrote, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

Abhishek’s wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus as well. The mother-daughter duo were discharged from the hospital after testing negative.

A few days back, the 'Guru' actor shared his health board and wrote, "Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe." Later, his father shared a motivational post for him and wrote, "धनुष उठा, प्रहार कर तू सबसे पहला वार कर अग्नि सी धधक–धधक हिरन सी सजग सजग सिंह सी दहाड़ कर शंख सी पुकार कर रुके न तू, थके न तू झुके न तू, थमे न तू."

On the professional front, Junior Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video Series Breathe: Into the Shadows. His upcoming projects include The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.

