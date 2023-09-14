BLACKPINK's Lisa rejects YG Entertainment's contract offer worth $40 million for the second time: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK's Lisa rejects YG Entertainment's contract

The question had been going on for months whether Blackpink would renew their contract or not. According to Star News, Lisa has rejected a $40 billion dollar contract for the second time. Seeing the global recognition and worldwide popularity of Lisa, her agency YG Entertainment is trying its best to retain her. According to reports, Lisa has even been receiving several offers from various labels overseas, including Thailand, worth tens and millions of dollars. Both Lisa and YG Entertainment haven't commented on the report yet.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is busy with their Born Pink World Tour, and the last finale tour will end in Seoul at Gocheok Sky Dome on September 17. They recently released a song titled Ready for Love, which was a promotional track for their partnership with the video game PUBG. The K-pop girl group even recently won an MTV VMA award for the category Best Choreography for their album Pink Venom.

Blackpink is been known as the biggest girl group from South Korea. The four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah. The group gained global recognition after their song Ddu-Du Ddu-du in 2018.

