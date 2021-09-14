Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Birthday special! 10 times Ayushmann Khurrana won hearts with his prolific poetry

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved actors of our generation, whose natural screen presence has always won people over. But it's not just his stellar acting but his heartwarming singing and prolific writing that has left people spellbound. From writing dozen of couplet, poems to penning down lyrics of his own songs Ayuhsmann Khurrana is an epitome of versatility. As he turns a year older let's have a look at some of his small pieces of poetry and verses that are sure to pull at your heartstrings.

1. "Khaamoshiyon Ka Mazaa Alag Hai,

Keh Kar Baat Bigaado Mat."

2. "Neend laapata hai.

Tera pyaar thoda sakht hai yaa

Shayad mera takiya thoda naram."

3. "Kisi din itminaan mein milna,

Main bahut alag hota hoon.

Masroofiyat mein toh bas alag thalag hota hoon."

4. "Maine Doobte Sooraj Ko Salam Kiya Hai,

Shayad Tabhi Hathon Ki Lakeeron Ko Apna Ghulam Kiya Hai."

5. "Hasna chahu toh bhi hasne nahi deta mujko,

Aisa lagta hain koi mujhse khafa hain mujhme."

6. "Raastey Khoobsurat hain tumhare saath,

Manzil ki filhaal baat nahi kartey."

7. "Pehle Dost Baney,

Dost Se Jaan Baney,

Jaan Se Anjaan Baney,

Aur Bas Zindagi Aagey Badh Gayi."

8. "Bina soche likh deta hu main.

Muft taarif paa leta hu main

Jyaada soch kar gar likhu

Toh Ganit ke sawaal sa dikhu."

9. “Tum is sheher ki rivaayat se anjaan ho dost,

Yahaan yaad rehne ke liye yaad dilaana padta hai.”

10. “Yeh toh parindo ki maasoomiyat hain warna,

Dusro ke gharo mein ab aata jaata kaun hain."

On the work front, Ayushmann currently has three movies in the pipeline: 'Doctor G', 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.