Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed's romantic pics with Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat aka Samar go viral

Urfi Javed who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT is often making headlines because of unique fashion choices. The social media star has been under the radar of fashion police since long now. This time, its not because of her bold outfits but her previous relationship that she is turning heads. Urfi was reportedly in a relationship with actor Paras Kalnawat who is known for playing the role of Samar in popular daily soap, Anupamaa. They dated for almost nine months.

They have worked together in Star Plus show Meri Durga. The couple had made their relationship official on Instagram as they used to share pictures. Once again, their mushy pictures have surfaced on social media and are going viral. The pictures are a proof that the couple was madly in love with each other.

Though the couple never confirmed their breakup, media reports claimed that they separated. They were never seen together after that.

Earlier, Urfi had confirmed her relationship with Paras and had said that they were dating since August 2017. She also clamied that their relationship is the epitome of 'opposite attract'. In an interview with a news portal she had said, “He is vegetarian and I am non-vegetarian. I like to party wherein he doesn’t like to socialise more. We are a perfect example of the phrase opposite attracts."

Meanwhile, Paras is currently seen in Anupamaa while Urfi has been making heads turn with her strange outfits and make up trends on social media.

