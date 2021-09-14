Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALI GANGULY VIDEO: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly grooves to viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe'

Television actress Rupali Ganguly has been ruling the hearts of people with her performance in the show Anupamaa. The show is also one of the most-watched content on television. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, loves to keep fans updated about her life and share many pictures, videos on her social handle. Now, she dropped a video on one of the most viral songs on Instagram, 'Manike Mage Hithe.'

One of the most popular tunes for Instagram Reels in India, Manike Mage Hithe has taken over the internet by storm. Taking it to her Instagram handle, Rupali shared the video and wrote, "Der se hi sahi, but had to do this trend !!! Such a ear worm tune. Shot by my rockstar @vijayganguly. Loved grooving to this with my nephew @abhishake_pai and friend @miral_meeero."

The Sri Lanka song has bewitched Indian hearts. Fans have been gripped by the stunning voice of Lankan singer-rapper Yohani whose version of the song is currently viral. However, the original song was released in July last year and was sung by singer Satheeshan and rapper Dulan ARX.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan also shared the video on the same viral trend. Big B said that his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda edited the dance sequence from his iconic film Kaalia. Swapping the original song 'Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai' in the edit, Nanda replaced it with 'Manike Mage Hithe' in the video.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguli became a household name with her character 'Monisha Sarabhai' in 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. She has done several shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sanjivani, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi among others.

