Bigg Boss couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira blessed with a baby girl, shares post on Instagram

Bigg Boss 9 couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira have been blessed with a baby girl. Rochelle Rao took to social media and shared a special video informing about the baby's arrival. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Praising God for the greatest blessing...He could ever grant us, our little girl, Baby Sequeira born on the first day of October 2023. Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you..And thanks @vasavi.todi for this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27 #blessed #firstchild #excitedparentd #babygirl."

The adorable video left fans, and celebrities happy and emotional at the same time. One user commented, "Congratulations guys, god bless". "Aww huge congratulations both of you....and congratulations both of you become parents", wrote another user. TV actress Vahbiz Dorabjee said, "Congratulations and celebrations". Sugandha Mishra, Priya Malik and Maryam Zakaria also congratulated the new parents in the town.

For the unversed, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira dated each other for a long time before tying the knot in February 2018. They entered the Bigg Boss 9 house as a couple and gave their amazing performance in the Salman Khan show.

Rochelle Rao is a model and actress. She was crowned Femina Miss India International in 2012 and represented India at Miss International 2012. Apart from Bigg Boss 9, she was also a contestant in reality shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and Nach Baliye 9. She also appeared as a main character in The Kapil Sharma Show. Whereas Keith Sequeira is an actor, a former model and a VJ. He was featured in the music video Shake It Daddy with Ayesha Taki and played the lead role in the TV Show Dekho Magar Pyaar Se and played the role of Officer Roy in the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum. He made his movie debut with Sixteen in 2013 and has also acted in Calendar Girls in 2015.

