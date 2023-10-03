Watch: Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's ethereal video from their wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahira Khan and Salim Karim

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently tied the knot for the second time with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony. The actress took to social media to share a dreamy video from their wedding. Along with the video she wrote in the caption, "My Shehzada, Salim". She also shared a beautiful picture of herself posing with Salim. The caption read, "Bismillah. Thank you thank God". Mahira Khan looked stunning in a beautiful lehenga-choli with a long veil that covered her face. While groom wore a black sherwani with a matching pyjama with a blue turban.

The couple got emotional and hugged each other. In the video, Mahira's son Azlaan walked her mother down the aisle. As soon as the pictures and video were dropped, celebrities and fans showered them with blessings and love. Sonam Kapoor commented, "Congratulations beautiful girl God bless you both". Sania Mirza wrote, "Congratulations". Rhea Kapoor too said, "So beautiful".

For the unversed, Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the film Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Mahir Khan had previously married her childhood sweetheart Ali Aksari in 2007 in a traditional wedding ceremony. They share together a son named Azlan, who was born in 2009.

