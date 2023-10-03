Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' creative birthday message for Stray Kids' member Bang Chan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ryan Reynolds and Stray Kids member Bang Chan

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds's love for K-pop boy group Stray Kids member Bang Chan is undeterred. The actor wished the K-pop idol in the most creative way, one could have thought. Ryan took to social media to wish the Stray Kids leader for his 26th birthday. Ryan Reynolds used a clip from his 2015 film Woman in Gold and his character searched online for TWICE's Like OOh-AHH, discovering a clip of Bang Chan as a zombie in the music video. He then watches a video of Bang Chan on a radio show. Along with the fun video, he wrote in the caption, "You only turn 26 once. Or is it Twice? Happy Birthday, Chan!" This was posted on a page named Maximum Effort.

This is not the first time Ryan has wished him. Reynolds, known for using the band's music in his Instagram stories, has consistently expressed his fondness for Bang Chan. Last year, on Bang Chan's birthday, Reynolds posted a video on his company Maximum Effort's official Twitter, celebrating with the hashtag 'HappyBangChanDay.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ryan Reynolds is busy with the third instalment of Deadpool 3. He will be seen opposite Hugh Jackman, who will be reprising the role of Logan aka Wolverine. Whereas, Stray Kids had recently appeared at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York. They had also released their first Japanese language Social Path/ Super Bowl.

