Actor-comedian Bhuvan Bam loses his parents to Covid 19; Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao condole sad demises

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUVAN BAM Bhuvan Bam with his parents

Actor-comedian and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam lost his parents to COVID 19. Bhuvan took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he has lost both his parents to the virus. Sharing the devastating news, he posted some family photos along with a moving note.

Sharing the pictures, Bhuvan wrote, “Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (Nothing will be the same after the death of my mother and father. Everything shattered within a month. Home, dreams, everything. My mother is not with me, my father too. Will have to learn to live from the beginning. I don’t feel like it.)”

"Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon," he added.

After his post, a number of celebs took to the comment section to condole the sad demises. Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote, "I’m so sorry for your loss bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I’m always there."

Actor Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap too shared a note for Bhuvan. "So so sorry Bhuvan maybe God give you all the strength," wrote Tahira, whereas Varun commented, "So sorry for ur loss bhai.stay strong."

Filmmaker Guneet Mnga too penned a message for him. she wrote, "They love you too Bhuvan. They love you a lot more…. Parents never leave and will always bless you and be there with you, for you forever. I am so so sorry Bhuvan but you are an amazing son and they know that."