Bhumi Pednekar begins 'Durgavati' dubbing ahead of its OTT release

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday dusted off the dubbing for her upcoming film 'Durgavati' ahead of its OTT release. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the dubbing studio where she is seen posing with mic. The picture sees Pednekar dressed in a chic baby pink coloured hoodie as she chose to keep her locks loose.

"Dub Completed! My life is now more like Rasode Main Kaun Tha? Actually Darwaze ke peeche kaun tha? Bye Durgavati, see you the other side," she wrote in the caption. Bhumi also shared that the film will release on December 11 with her hashtags "#Durgavati #11ThDec" later in the caption.

A few days back she shared the poster of the film alongside caption reading, "What’s behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide,11th December 2020 on @primevideoin."

'Durgavati' is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime on December 11. However, no announcement has been made about the theatrical release of the film if any.

