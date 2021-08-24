Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora's workout session will give you major fitness goals

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner! Her sartorial choices are impeccable and the actress knows how to make heads turn. The actress recently returned from her Maldivian holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. And its time for her to burn the extra calories. On Tuesday, Bebo took to her Instagram and offered a glimpse of her workout that also featured her BFF Amrita Arora.

Kareena dropped amazing pictures and videos with Amrita while they enjoy their online workout session. The BFFs were seen working out with their coach. Sharing the first picture, the actress wrote, "Gym class today". Kareena shared a video with Amrita while doing a plank. "BFFs who plank together stay together," Bebo wrote followed by heart emojis.

Have a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora's workout session

Meanwhile, Kareena recently jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate her husband’s 51st birthday. They returned to Mumbai on Sunday. And as they were leaving the airport, the paparazzi shot close-up pictures of Jeh being led away by the family help. The picture was at once splashed by the Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (fan community) on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies. The 'Jab We Met' star is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.