Bengaluru: Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan to perform at WPL 2024 opening ceremony

The second season of Women's Premier League 2024 is going to start soon. This women's cricket league is organized by BCCI on the same pattern as IPL. Bollywood celebs will be seen adding color with their dance performances in the opening ceremony of the second season of the Women's Premier League. Let us know which other artists like Kartik Aryan will create a stir in the opening ceremony of WPL 2024.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKartik Aaryan to perform at WPL 2024 opening ceremony

Kartik Aryan will perform at WPL

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor is considered everyone's favorite actors at present. And probably keeping the same in mind BCCI had approached Aaryan to perform at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. The actor has informed on his official Instagram handle that he will be seen giving a dance performance at the inauguration of the second season of the Women's Premier League. Apart from Karthik, the name of Yodha actor Siddharth Malhotra is also included in the list. Apart from this, the name of another actress can also be announced soon. Seems like the beginning of WPL is going to be even more explosive with the presence of Bollywood stars.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Malhotra to perform at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony

Let us tell you that recently the star cast of Kartik Aryan's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been announced and in the coming time the actor will also be seen in the film Chandu Champion. On the other hand, Sidharth is gearing up for his next release Yodha.

When is WPL 2024 starting?

WPL's second edition will begin on February 23rd at 6:30 pm. After Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aryan's dance performance, there will be a clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the first match of the new season of this league.

