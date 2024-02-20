Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about 'extremely difficult' year of her life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about the 'extremely difficult' year of her life.

The actress, who swayed the nation with her killer moves in the song ‘Oo Antava’, recently dropped the first episode of her health podcast titled ‘Take 20’, on her YouTube channel. She even shared a couple of snippets from the podcast on her Instagram handle.

During the episode, the actress opened up on her struggle with the auto-immune condition of myositis.

Samantha said during the podcast, “I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were travelling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm.”

The actress said that this was something that she hadn’t felt in a long time.

The actress also talked about how she can now focus on her work, “I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition,'' she added.

In her podcast, Samantha was accompanied by wellness coach and nutritionist, Alkesh Sharotri.

The actress went on to state the motivation behind this podcast as she said, “The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather want people be safe than sorry.”

Also Read: Salman Khan-starrer Sher Khan to finally go on floors in 2025? Deets inside

Also Read: Don 3: Farhan Akhtar welcomes Kiara Advani to 'Don Universe' opposite Ranveer Singh