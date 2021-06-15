Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DEFNOODLES Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez rekindle romance. Seen their viral pic yet?

Love is in the air for Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and pop star Jennifer Lopez as the former flames reignited their romance almost two decades after they called off their engagement. Lopez and Affleck first met on the sets of comedy movie "Gigli" in early 2002 and got engaged later that year but they parted ways in 2004. The former couple are once again together as they were photographed kissing during their Sunday dinner outing at restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California.

According to People magazine, the duo were celebrating the "Hustlers" star's sister Lynda Lopez's birthday at the celebrity-favourite food joint. "Jen and Ben sat next to each other and were very affectionate," a source told the publication.

They were joined by Lopez's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. Reports of Lopez and Affleck's rekindled romance started doing the rounds in April, after they were spotted outside her home here following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

In May, they went on a short trip to Montana, where they were photographed driving together. Since then, they have been clicked together in LA and Miami on several occasions.

Over the weekend, an insider had told People magazine, that Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodriguez is "thrilled" about her daughter and Affleck's reunion.

"In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now," the source said.

Rodriguez is making a cameo appearance in Affleck's next directorial venture.