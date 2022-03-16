Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BABILKHAN Babil treats fans with unseen pic of late Irrfan Khan with wife Sutapa Sikdar

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil often goes down the memory lane and shares throwback pictures of the former. Tuesday was no different. Taking to Instagram Story, Babil shared an adorable picture of his mother and father. In the old image, Irrfan and Sutapa can be seen hugging each other. It is evident from the picture that the couple looks so much in love. "Aap humein bhula nahi payenge, satayenge zaroor aapko," Babil captioned the post.

Both Babil and Sutapa are quite active on social media and keep on sharing throwback posts for the late star. Sometime back, Sutapa shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle. She posted a throwback picture featuring Babil and Irrfan on a film set. Sharing the candid snap, Sutapa reflected on the father-son bond and how they discussed every aspect of life.

"When father and son work on the same film 'on' and 'off' camera - I don't know what they were discussing but it always seemed like a life or death matter (whether it be the difference in the taste of today's nimbu Pani to that of yesterday's or perhaps some actual existential inquiry)," she captioned the post.

Continuing with her note, Sutapa also mentioned how Babil terribly misses those conservations with his late father. "Irrfan do you miss our conversations? Babil misses these terribly. may you give me the place of second best conversation companion in your life Babil atam. I know I can never fill the void you feel. #parenting#irrfan#fatherson#babilkhan," Sutapa wrote.

For the unversed, Irrfan's health had been on the decline ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He had been travelling to London frequently for treatment. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on April 29, 2020.

His elder son Babil is now taking his father's legacy forward in the field of acting. He is all set to make his acting debut with 'Qala' co-starring Tripti Dimri of 'Bulbul' fame.