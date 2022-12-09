Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Vicky Donor 2? Here's what the actor has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Vicky Donor 2?

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Bollywood industry of the current generation. Over the years, the actor has shown different facets of his acting chops and taken on unconventional roles, setting the bar high for everyone. The actor has always tapped into movies that give a message to society. He is currently receiving rave reviews for his latest release, An Action Hero with Jaideep Alhawat. On Friday, the actor graced an event in which he opened up about the sequel to his debut movie, Vicky Donor.

Speaking about Vicky Donor 2, the actor said, "I want Vicky Donor 2 to be made after 10 years. By that time, all the kids should be grown up and Vicky can look for them."

For the unversed, the 2012 romantic-comedy starrer Ayushhmann as a sperm donor. Well, Ayushmann Khurrana has also donated his sperm in real life. The actor revealed that he donated his sperm in Allahabad in 2004, while he was part of the reality show Roadies. Ayushmann's debut performance garnered him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

During the event, the actor was also quizzed about his Hollywood plans. To which he replied, "We are always being stereotyped, like Sardars or South Indians are stereotyped in the Hindi film industry. If the representation is correct, like in Slumdog Millionaire, then I’ll definitely want to take up the role."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be starring in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday. The film is a sequel to the 2019 release, Dream Girl. It is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav. It is slated for release in June 2023.

