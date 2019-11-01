Friday, November 01, 2019
     
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira share throwback pictures to wish each other on 11th wedding anniversary

Power couple Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share throwback pictures on their 11th wedding anniversary.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2019 15:49 IST
One of the most adorable couples of the Bollywood industry- Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on November 1. On the beautiful occasion, the duo took to their respective social media handles to share beautiful throwback pictures which will make you fall in love with them even more. The two got married in the year 2018 and are parents to two kids- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Coming back to their anniversary wishes, the Dream Girl actor shared an old picture of his wife and wrote, “Eleven years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap.”

Tahira wished him and wrote, “11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before.”

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in the film Bala co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam which is slated to release on November 8. Have a look at the trailer here:

