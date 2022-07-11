Ayushmann Khurrana's shirtless photo reminds netizens of Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK, TWITTER/KABIRARK Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana treated his fans to a shirtless pic of himself from his recent trip. The actor posed in nothing but a towel standing in front of a well-lit window. He posted two photos on Instagram. In the first one, the actor has his back to the camera, while the second one is a selfie with a side pose to the camera lens, as he shows his bare chest and gives fans a clear view of the background. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Where am I? Wrong answers only."

As the Bollywood actor dropped a hot shirtless picture from an undisclosed location, fans compared the pic to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Saawariya' pose. Celebs too swamped the comment section with their hilarious reactions. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Andheri" followed by a fire emoticon. Siddhant Chaturvedi commented on the photo writing, "Secs before the Saawariya drop." Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, left a cheeky remark that reads, "Mere kamre mein (In my room)." "Umm.. some recreation of the Saawariya set?" a fan wrote. Another commented, "In a movie called - Saawariya". Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, after Anubhav Sinha's latest 'Anek', Ayushmann will be next seen in 'An Action Hero' directed by Anirudh Iyer. The film will mark Ayushmann's entry into the action genre. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat which is slated to release on December 2. He also has Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'.

Recently, speaking about 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero', Ayushmann said, "My next Doctor G is a subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner. It's a brilliant subject with a message that will appeal to people's hearts. It is the brand of cinema which has become my identity in movies."