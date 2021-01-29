Ayushmann Khurrana says he would love to reignite his passion for wildlife

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in the Northeast to shoot for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's untitled spy thriller. The actor is in Assam for his new project. The avid social media user, who has been sharing pictures and videos from Kaziranga National Park, says he has always been a wildlife enthusiast. He also revealed that he has cherished opportunities to go on safaris.

"I have always been a wildlife enthusiast and I have cherished opportunities to go on safaris. I went to Kaziranga National Park and I have to admit that I had the best time. I had an amazing time spotting rhinos, deers, and elephants," Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann added: "I have always been awed by our country's rich diversity and there is so much for all of us to explore. This incredible experience at Kaziranga will be etched in my heart forever."

Ayushmann hopes to reignite his passion for wildlife.

"I had also visited the Mudumalai wildlife sanctuary in the past and had an incredible experience there, too. After visiting Kaziranga, I have to admit that I would love to reignite my passion for wildlife in the times to come and make incredible memories that will last for a lifetime," the actor concluded.

On Thursday, he took to his Instagram to share a few videos of him playing cricket. In one of the clips, we hear little kids cheering for him as they shout his name. The junior cheerleaders smile for the camera as they clap and shout, "Ayushmann Ayushmann!" The actor was seen playing cricket in between shots. The videos had a great background wherein there are hills and lush greenery.

Sharing it, he wrote: "In between shots! #NorthEast". Ayushmann is seen with a bat, and a plastic chair serves as the wicket.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The love story is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Vaani Kapoor.

(With IANS Inputs)