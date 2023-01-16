Avatar's James Cameron has watched RRR twice, overwhelmed Rajamouli reveals in stirring post | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER James Cameron and SS Rajamouli met each other at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Avatar's James Cameron and RRR's Rajamouli spoke to each other at Critics Choice Awards 2023. The two of the biggest filmmakers of Hollywood and Bollywood shared their love for cinema and spoke about their films. An overwhelmed Rajamouli turned to Twitter to share his excitement. He posted photos of him and Keeravani meeting Cameron and his wife at the event.

The Indian filmmaker shared he feels on top of the world as he was in the company of award-winning Hollywood director James Cameron and spent 10 minutes analysing his film 'RRR'. Rajamouli took to Twitter, where he shared two pictures where he is seen sharing screen space with Cameron, who has made films such as 'Titanic' and the 'Avatar' franchise. In the first image, the two maestros are seen having a discussion. The second image show, Rajamouli holding Cameron's hands as the two talk.

He captioned the image: "The great James Cameron watched 'RRR'.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."

Naatu Naatu's composer who won Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards for his song, met the filmmaker and shared about it on Twitter. "The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement," he wrote.

Rajamouli had earlier had a fanboy moment as he met Steven Spielberg at what 'The Hollywood Reporter' Boris Kyt described as an A-list star-stuffed celebration thrown by Universal at West Hollywood's famous Sunset Tower Hotel.

"I just met GOD!!!" Rajamouli had captioned the image of meeting Speilberg.

At the Critics Choice Awards, Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' lost the Best Visual Effects award to James Camron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. Others nominated in the category included "The Batman", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "RRR" and "Top Gun: Maverick".

However, 'RRR' clinched the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Best Song trophies at the award event.

Talking about Avatar 2, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar and the second installment in the Avatar film series. Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in an additional role.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement. In the film, Na'viJake Sully (Worthington) and his family, under renewed human threat, seek refuge with the Metkayina clan of Pandora.

