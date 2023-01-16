Critics Choice Awards 2023: Rajamouli loses to Kwan & Scheinert for best director; Avatar 2 beats RRR in VFX

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Posters of RRR, Avatar The Way of Water

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Rajamouli's RRR had a splendid run at this year's Critics' Choice Awards as it won in the categories, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). However, it couldn't dethrone the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron's Avatar 2 won an award for Best Visual Effects. This year, RRR was nominated in the five categories.

Avatar 2 beats RRR's VFX

'Avatar: The Way of Water' by Cameron took home the Best Visual Effects honour. In the category, RRR was contending against films like Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Top Gun: Maverick.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar and the second installment in the Avatar film series. Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in an additional role.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement. In the film, Na'viJake Sully (Worthington) and his family, under renewed human threat, seek refuge with the Metkayina clan of Pandora.

Rajamouli loses to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert in Best Director

In the best director category, SS Rajamouli lost to Everything Everywhere All at Once's directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Others nominated were-- James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Damien Chazelle (Babylon), Todd Field )Tár), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Sarah Polley (Women Talking), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans).

