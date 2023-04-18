Athiya Shetty pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband KL Rahul, shares loved-up pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYASHETTY Athiya Shetty pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most adorable celebrity couples, who never fail to paint the town red. The pair got married in January 2023 in a private ceremony after dating for several years. On April 18, KL Rahul turned a year wiser and received a heartfelt wish from his better half.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a lovely post along with mushy photos to wish her husband on the special occasion. Her caption read, "happiest birthday to my biggest blessing (sic)." Athiya could be seen hugging KL Rahul in one picture, while the other showed the two laughing and having fun.

As soon as she shared the post, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "My favourite couple." Another user commented, "Adorable pair." A third user wrote, "You guys are lovely."

Earlier in the day, Suniel Shetty took to social media and shared an unseen photo to post a special wish for KL Rahul. Taking to Instagram, the senior actor wrote,"Blessed to have you in our lives ...Happy birthday baba @klrahul @athiyashetty." The actor shared a precious picture from Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding ceremony. In the pic, Suniel could be seen applying tilak on the cricketer.

For the unversed, cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. They enjoyed a typical Indian wedding, complete with customary mehendi and haldi ceremonies and plenty of dancing. The intimate affair was attended by their family and close friends. "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya wrote in her Instagram post, which included pictures of the newlywed couple in their finery.

