Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul make their relationship official; Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza shower love

There's an exciting news for the fans of actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul as the couple has finally made their relationship official. On the occasion of Athiya's birthday on Friday (November 5), KL Rahul took to Instagram and shared an adorable post wishing her 'heart' Athiya with a series of pictutres and a cute note. Indeed, the pictures are too cute to handle and are sure to melt your heart. The couple looks adorable as they get candid clicks.

In one of the pictures, they are all smiles for the camera. While in the other picture, Athiya and Rahul can be seen goofing around in a cafe. Alongside the pictures he wrote, "Happy birthday my (red Heart emoji) @athiyashetty." Athiya took to the comments section and dropped heart and globe emojis.

Take a look:

In no time, his post was bombarded with sweet comments by their fans and friends. Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, Hardik Pandya dropped heart emoticons. Singer Vishal Mishra wrote, "Happy birthday @athiyashetty, followed with a red heart emoji."

Previously, Athiya and her rumoured relationship with KL Rahul has been making a lot of headlines. Until now, the lovebirds had remained tight-lipped about their alleged relationship. But the duo has been sharing pictures with each other and often drop some adorable comments on each other's post leaving their fans in awe. Check them out here:

Some pictures posted by Athiya from London suggested that she had accompanied KL Rahul for the World Test Championship Final. Reportedly, Rahul had listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the series. As per rules, players were supposed to notify if they would be travelling with their partners for the same.

Athiya and Rahul are also brand ambassadors for an eyewear brand. Earlier, when asked about their equation, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty had replied, “I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!)."

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019. She’ll be making an appearance in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic ‘Hope Solo’ where she will be seen playing the lead role.